James Stanley Krol, Jr., 62, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was a resident of Gonzales, LA. He loved his family, Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing and telling stories. James is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda; daughter, Lindsey (Ryan); son, Justin (Kristen); sisters, Ann Ory and Sheila Krol; grandchildren, Hailey, Kaylee, Kylie, Christian, Landon Broussard and Weston Krol and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and James Krol, Sr. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, Dr. Shows and Dr. Lyons from Our Lady of the Lake, and Dr. Fogleman from M.D. Anderson. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.