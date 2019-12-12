James "Ronnie" Sterling

Obituary
James "Ronnie" Sterling passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 68. Visiting Friday, December 13 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at A. Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La. Funeral Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 am at New Light Baptist Church, 76765 Cedar St., Grosse Tete, La conducted by Rev Clyde McNell. Interment in False River Station Cemetery Blanks, La. He is survived by his sister-in-law Sylvia Sterling married to his late brother Clarence Sterling. He lived with Sylvia Sterling and his nieces and nephews L. Bridgette Sterling, Bradley Sterling, Aniya Lagarde, Brayden Jean, other nieces, nephews, half brother Velton (Tona) Sterling, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
