James Stirgus, Sr., 85 years old, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest at his home in Port Allen, LA on September 5, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. James had an contagious smile and was loved by all that crossed his path. He was born to the late Frances Brown and Percy Stirgus on April 16, 1935 in Woodville, MS. He is survived by three sons, Alvin Stirgus Sr., James Stirgus, Jr., and Victor Maiden; five daughters, Virlee Thomas, Brenessa Gilmore, Frances Lewis, Chenel Collins, and Brittany Dogan; 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and countless family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Jean, his parents, sister Clara Walker, brothers Johnny Scott, Eugene Staggers and Robert Jarvis, mother and father-in-law Marjorie and Albert Collins, Sr. Viewing Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3 pm-5 pm at St. Peter Baptist Church, 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Erwinville, LA 70767. Funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Oliver Washington, Saturday September 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Interment immediately following at St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery Erwinville, LA.

