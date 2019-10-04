The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Simm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Simm


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. Simm Obituary
James T. Simm, age 60 passed away at his home of an aneurysm on September 20, 2019. He was born June 9, 1959 in Bogalusa, LA to William C. and Margie (Norman) Simm. He was a 1977 graduate of Bogalusa High School and a graduate of LSU with a BS in economics in 1981 and a MBA From LSU in 1982. While at LSU Jimmy was a proud member of SAE fraternity. He was a successful Certified Financial Planner for Ameriprise Financial for 32 years. Jimmy was actively involved in the Baton Rouge business community for many years through the Rotary Club having served as chairman of multiple festivals and various other events in the 90's. Helping thousands of clients over his career to achieve financial security, Jimmy loved his profession and cherished the relationships he developed over the years until his retirement in 2017. Jimmy truly lived life to the fullest through his love of LSU. A fixture at LSU football and baseball games for over 30 years, he was everything purple and gold! He was an avid hunter and fisherman for years and that passion got even more prevalent since his retirement. Jimmy made friends wherever he went and was especially fond of the Mardi Gras season, traveling far and wide to experience it in many different cities where he made many lasting memories. He is survived by two brothers, William C (Bill) Simm (Sharon), Adrian (Mike) Simm (Paula) and 5 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and one uncle, Argie Norman. Family, friends and others whose lives Jimmy touched are invited to the Resthaven Gardens Of Memory & Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, from 9 am-10 am with the service starting at 10 am on Saturday Oct 12, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat. In lieu of flowers donations in Jimmy's name can be made to: Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center 17560 George O'neal Rd Baton Rouge, La 70817-1719
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now