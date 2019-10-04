|
James T. Simm, age 60 passed away at his home of an aneurysm on September 20, 2019. He was born June 9, 1959 in Bogalusa, LA to William C. and Margie (Norman) Simm. He was a 1977 graduate of Bogalusa High School and a graduate of LSU with a BS in economics in 1981 and a MBA From LSU in 1982. While at LSU Jimmy was a proud member of SAE fraternity. He was a successful Certified Financial Planner for Ameriprise Financial for 32 years. Jimmy was actively involved in the Baton Rouge business community for many years through the Rotary Club having served as chairman of multiple festivals and various other events in the 90's. Helping thousands of clients over his career to achieve financial security, Jimmy loved his profession and cherished the relationships he developed over the years until his retirement in 2017. Jimmy truly lived life to the fullest through his love of LSU. A fixture at LSU football and baseball games for over 30 years, he was everything purple and gold! He was an avid hunter and fisherman for years and that passion got even more prevalent since his retirement. Jimmy made friends wherever he went and was especially fond of the Mardi Gras season, traveling far and wide to experience it in many different cities where he made many lasting memories. He is survived by two brothers, William C (Bill) Simm (Sharon), Adrian (Mike) Simm (Paula) and 5 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and one uncle, Argie Norman. Family, friends and others whose lives Jimmy touched are invited to the Resthaven Gardens Of Memory & Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, from 9 am-10 am with the service starting at 10 am on Saturday Oct 12, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat. In lieu of flowers donations in Jimmy's name can be made to: Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center 17560 George O'neal Rd Baton Rouge, La 70817-1719
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12, 2019