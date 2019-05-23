James entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2019 at the age of 54. Survived by his wife, Charlotte Talley; parents, Eunice Talley and James Seaverson; daughters, LaJante' Williams, Semaj' Talley; stepdaughter, Taylor Williams; son, James Talley, Jr.; sisters, Donna Jordan, Phoebe George, Jacqueline, Kimberlen, and Sylvia Seaverson; brother, Rodney Talley. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Larry James officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019