James Talmadge Jenkins, 77 years old, beloved Father, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 23, 2019. He entered this world on February 27, 1942, born to Elouise and Talmadge Jenkins, in New Orleans. James is survived by his 2 sons, Chad Guerra and Jeffrey Jenkins; Daughter, Jimmie Dell Jerry; step-daughter, Fran Firmin; step-son, Roy Firmin (Brigitte); 4 grandchildren, Justin Jerry, Stephanie Matheny, Scott Jenkins, and Abby Guerra; 5 step-grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, Clara Matheny and Aubree Ella Alexander; 5 step-great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Kenneth Ray Jenkins, Wayne Jenkins, and Ricky Jenkins; 2 sisters, Linda Whaley and Debbie Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his father, Talmadge Jenkins; mother, Elouise Jenkins; wife, Judy Jenkins; step-son, Jim Firmin; step-grandson, Ronnie Firmin; great granddaughter, Kynleigh Brooke Jerry; and brother, Galmarie Jenkins. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Brother Timmy Mayeux. A private burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019