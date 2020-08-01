1/1
James "J.W." Templeton
James "J.W." Templeton, a loving, caring and kind husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 80. A retired general superintendent with Marchard Construction; he was a resident of Port Allen and native of Rayville, LA. He was a US Army Veteran. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Templeton; daughters, Vicki Gibson, Karen Dantin and husband Corbert, and Tammy Templeton; grandchildren, Rodney Roberts and wife Kim, Ronnie Young and wife Amy, Joshua Young, Brandon Young and wife Marilyn, Alexis Geip and husband Tate, Saundra Ramos, Shawnee Ramos, Shana Dantin, Charlie Dantin, Corey Dantin and Elisha Dantin; twenty-three great-grandchildren; siblings, George Templeton and wife Sue, Brenda Colson, and Mike Templeton and wife Racheal; brother-in-law, Mickey Reeves and wife Denise; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Templeton; and parents, G.W. and Johnnie Holt Templeton. Honorary pallbearer will be Danny Gibson. J.W. was a hard worker who loved his family more than anything. The family would like to thank Ray and Mike Marchand for their years of friendship and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
