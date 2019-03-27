James Thibodeaux a native of Plaquemine a resident of Addis passed away Sunday March 24, 2019 at his residence at the age of 69. Visiting Thursday March 28, 2019 10:00am until 2:00pm at 25325 La Hwy 1 Plaquemine, La. Graveside Service Friday March 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Thibodeaux, a son James Thibodeaux Jr, a daughter Dawn (Larry) George, a stepson Rhett (Jennifer) Cropper, brothers Charles (Barbara) Thibodeaux and Jules (Aline) Thibodeaux, a sister Mary Collins, grandchildren, great grandchildren,nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
