James "Matt" Travis, a resident of Kentwood, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. He was born December 26, 1979 in Franklinton and was 40 years of age. He was a God fearing man who worked hard every single day with multiple jobs. Driving long hauls, driving a school bus, working in the dairy barn, hay fields, planting and hauling soy beans, getting home at 12-1 am and back at it again at 4. He also served on the board of the Kentwood Co-op and the Dairy Industry Promotion Board. He was not afraid of work but he was afraid of snakes. He loved with his whole heart, his girls, his parents, family, aunts, cousins and his sweet Mary. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Jaime and Alyssa Travis; parents, James and Violet Travis; sister, Amanda Grantham and husband, Tim; niece and nephew, Faith and Jacob Grantham; girlfriend, Mary Bel and her children, Bailey Onellion and husband, Jeremy, and John Caleb Bel and fiance, Laurel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clayton and Mavis Travis; and maternal grandparents, Mason and Joy Miley. Services will be held privately. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020