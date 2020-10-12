James Verdon Soileau, a resident of St. Francisville, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was 86 years old and Former Superintendent of East Feliciana Parish Schools, Former Executive Director of Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Former Executive Director of Louisiana School Boards Association. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am conducted by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Cemetery, St. Francisville. He is survived by his children, Kristi Soileau DeGenova and husband, David, Kelli Soileau Day and husband, Daniel, Traci Jo Soileau, Tara Soileau Eisele and husband, Matthew, Tobi Soileau Fontenot and husband, Dwayne and James Verdon Soileau, Jr. A brother, George "Bobby" Soileau and wife, Ina. 10 grandchildren, Alexis McCall Day Rushing, Alexander David DeGenova, James Verdon Soileau, III, Adam Emory DeGenova, Christopher Louis DeGenova, Christopher Marx Meadows, Oliver-Grayson Mills Day, Parker Peterson Ashby Meadows, Hudson Joseph Eisele and Griffin Samuel Eisele. A great grandson, William Jack Rushing. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Verna Nezat Soileau, granddaughter, Claire DeGenova, parents, Isola and Emory Soileau and a brother, Joseph Soileau. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Day, Dwayne Fontenot, William Colby Rushing, David DeGenova, Matthew Eisele and James Soileau, Jr. Special thanks to the staff at Oakwood Assisted Living for all the care and compassion given to our Dad.

