James "Jim" Victor Messer, 81, a resident of Houston, TX and native of Zachary, LA, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., 4230 High Street, Zachary from 2:00 pm until service time at 4:00 pm conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. A 1:30 pm graveside service is Monday, February 25, 2019 at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Rd., Zachary. Jim is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth M. Nichols and Marilyn M. McKowen and husband Johnny, special friends, Duane, Lou, Arlene and Evelyn and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blanford and Lila Spurlock Messer, sister, Martha M. Boagni, brothers, Burnett Messer and Johnny F. Messer and grandparents, J.W. and Martha Spurlock and Francis and Gladys Messer. Jim graduated from Zachary High School and attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston and proudly served in the US Air Force. Special thanks to Benito Ponce for his years of friendship and care. Please make memorial donations to at www.stjude.org.

Funeral Home Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary , LA 70791
225-654-4480

