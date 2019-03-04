Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James W. (Jimmy) McGraw of Amite, Louisiana, and beloved husband of Carolyn Moore McGraw for 49 years, died peacefully at home on February 27, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jimmy was born June 5, 1948, to Margaret and Robert West McGraw. He grew up in Woodville, Mississippi, and graduated in 1966 from Woodville Attendance Center where he excelled in academics and athletics. Jimmy received both his undergraduate and master's degrees from Mississippi State University in accounting and data processing. He was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Amite. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Rogers, Roy, and Robert McGraw. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and two sons, David Brian McGraw (Susan Esteven) and Michael Scott McGraw. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Tristen Brian McGraw, Keaten David McGraw, Presley Susan McGraw and Michael West McGraw and numerous nieces and nephews. Also his little dog, Sweetie Pie, who stayed by his side during his illness. One of Jimmy's greatest passions was his love of family. He enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren and introduced zip-lining, snorkeling, indoor skydiving and deep sea fishing to them at an early age. Jimmy was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Mississippi State Bulldogs, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres play ball. Jimmy also enjoyed all holidays as was evident in his vast collection of decorations and yard art. He loved animals, and, of course, loved Miss. State bulldogs. The family would like to thank all of Jimmy's health care providers, Dr. Saux, all the personnel, especially Lisa King and Kathy Mason at St. Joseph's Hospice and Dr. Zachary Pray for the excellent care he received during his illness. We would especially like to thank Jimmy's dearest childhood friend, Lewis Prine, for the numerous hospital visits and trips he made with Jimmy to M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14 with visitation from 9 to 11 and service at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church in Amite, Louisiana. A celebration of Jimmy's life will follow the memorial service at Claire's on Mulberry. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice and the youth fund at the First United Methodist Church in Amite. James W. (Jimmy) McGraw of Amite, Louisiana, and beloved husband of Carolyn Moore McGraw for 49 years, died peacefully at home on February 27, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jimmy was born June 5, 1948, to Margaret and Robert West McGraw. He grew up in Woodville, Mississippi, and graduated in 1966 from Woodville Attendance Center where he excelled in academics and athletics. Jimmy received both his undergraduate and master's degrees from Mississippi State University in accounting and data processing. He was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Amite. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Rogers, Roy, and Robert McGraw. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and two sons, David Brian McGraw (Susan Esteven) and Michael Scott McGraw. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Tristen Brian McGraw, Keaten David McGraw, Presley Susan McGraw and Michael West McGraw and numerous nieces and nephews. Also his little dog, Sweetie Pie, who stayed by his side during his illness. One of Jimmy's greatest passions was his love of family. He enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren and introduced zip-lining, snorkeling, indoor skydiving and deep sea fishing to them at an early age. Jimmy was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Mississippi State Bulldogs, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres play ball. Jimmy also enjoyed all holidays as was evident in his vast collection of decorations and yard art. He loved animals, and, of course, loved Miss. State bulldogs. The family would like to thank all of Jimmy's health care providers, Dr. Saux, all the personnel, especially Lisa King and Kathy Mason at St. Joseph's Hospice and Dr. Zachary Pray for the excellent care he received during his illness. We would especially like to thank Jimmy's dearest childhood friend, Lewis Prine, for the numerous hospital visits and trips he made with Jimmy to M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14 with visitation from 9 to 11 and service at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church in Amite, Louisiana. A celebration of Jimmy's life will follow the memorial service at Claire's on Mulberry. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice and the youth fund at the First United Methodist Church in Amite. Funeral Home McKneely Funeral Home - Amite

110 E. Factory St.

Amite , LA 70422

(985) 748-7178 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close