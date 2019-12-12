Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. 'Trey' Taylor III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Taylor III (Trey) born October 10, 1970, passed away December 2, 2019. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Lafayette. A graveside service will be held at Star Hill Cemetery on Hwy. 966 (just off Hwy 61) in St. Francisville, Monday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m. Trey had a big heart and was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Alvin and Helen Stander, and Buddy and Dorothy Taylor. Trey is survived by his father, Jim Taylor and his wife, Elaine Taylor; his mother, Helen Taylor; his sister, Tori Percy and husband, Mel Percy and two nieces, Jordan and Amelia Percy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army. James W. Taylor III (Trey) born October 10, 1970, passed away December 2, 2019. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Lafayette. A graveside service will be held at Star Hill Cemetery on Hwy. 966 (just off Hwy 61) in St. Francisville, Monday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m. Trey had a big heart and was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Alvin and Helen Stander, and Buddy and Dorothy Taylor. Trey is survived by his father, Jim Taylor and his wife, Elaine Taylor; his mother, Helen Taylor; his sister, Tori Percy and husband, Mel Percy and two nieces, Jordan and Amelia Percy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close