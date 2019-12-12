James W. Taylor III (Trey) born October 10, 1970, passed away December 2, 2019. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Lafayette. A graveside service will be held at Star Hill Cemetery on Hwy. 966 (just off Hwy 61) in St. Francisville, Monday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m. Trey had a big heart and was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Alvin and Helen Stander, and Buddy and Dorothy Taylor. Trey is survived by his father, Jim Taylor and his wife, Elaine Taylor; his mother, Helen Taylor; his sister, Tori Percy and husband, Mel Percy and two nieces, Jordan and Amelia Percy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019