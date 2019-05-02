James W. "Jim" Byers, age 80 of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his home in Bedico with his family by his side. He was born on Tuesday, January 31, 1939, in Bedico, Louisiana, the son of the late Alton S. and Dallie Lenel Byers. Jim was a kind, compassionate, and mischievous man who loved traveling, taking care of his yard and helping others, but most of all he loved being with his grandchildren. He loved worshiping at The Church of God in Bedico with his church family. After graduating from Ponchatoula High School he served his country in the US Army and later retired from Shell Chemical in Norco after 30 years. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Elaine Newman Byers; their son, Justin W. Byers; granddaughters, Haley and Grace Byers; great-granddaughter, Avery Byers; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence, Ivan, Lee, Amos and Emery Byers; and sister, Vilere B. Davis. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St. Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and will resume on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. Services will be held at Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Pete Petry. Interment will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Notre Dame Hospice and caregiver, Irma Vinterella for their compassionate care. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019