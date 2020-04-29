James W. (JW) Kent transitioned on April 27, 2020 at the age of 79. A resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Wilson LA. James drove trucks for Winn Dixie in New Orleans LA. for many years. He later moved to Baton Rouge and pursued a career at Midas Muffler for over 25 years later from which he retired. He leaves his beloved wife of 57 years Irma W. Kent, three sisters Grace Jackson, Rosie Drake, Sandra Drake, Bro/Sis-in-law Frank Williams/Icy McClain. Six children Ronnie (Michelle) Ruth (Ronald) Annica, Darren, Keith, Kendall. Six grandchildren Roderick, Brian, Corey, Ashely, Joseph (Jewel), Don Raby, Jr (Tyesha). Great-grandchildren Joseph, Kingston, Channing, Alaysia, Olivia, and Jadore. A host of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Ed Kent, mother Saraphine Drake, sister Clara Drake, and brother Eafe Drake. JW was loved and will be greatly missed. Viewing May 1, 10 am - 11 am at 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA 70722. Private Graveside Service 9072 Carruth Rd. Wilson La. 70789. He was cared for by The Greater Hospice of Baton Rouge, and a Special thanks to Ms. LaToya for your special care. Professional service entrusted to Richardson Funeral Directors, The Family Thank You!!

