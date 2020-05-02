James W. Ryall, Jr., a loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2020. James was born on January 24, 1952, in New Orleans, LA, and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his sister, Beverly A. Ryall; brothers, Michael J. Ryall and David L. Ryall and wife, Ginger; and several nephews, nieces and other relatives. Preceded in death by his father, James W. Ryall, Sr., mother, Beverly H. Ryall, sisters, Jane R. Partin and Mary Ann Ryall and brother-in-law, Charles A. Partin, Jr. James had a kind heart and soul who loved his dogs. James, you will be missed. Rest in peace. Due to the coronavirus, graveside services at Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA, will be at a later date.

