James W. Ryall
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Ryall, Jr., a loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2020. James was born on January 24, 1952, in New Orleans, LA, and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his sister, Beverly A. Ryall; brothers, Michael J. Ryall and David L. Ryall and wife, Ginger; and several nephews, nieces and other relatives. Preceded in death by his father, James W. Ryall, Sr., mother, Beverly H. Ryall, sisters, Jane R. Partin and Mary Ann Ryall and brother-in-law, Charles A. Partin, Jr. James had a kind heart and soul who loved his dogs. James, you will be missed. Rest in peace. Due to the coronavirus, graveside services at Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA, will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved