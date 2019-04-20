Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of James W. "Jimmy" Schwing Sr. will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Fr. Pat Broussard, Pastor of St. Mary's False River, will be the celebrant. Readers for the Mass will be members of the family, and gift bearers will be Anna Labiche and Theresa Neustrom. Following the Mass, Mr. Schwing will be laid to rest at Rosehill Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visiting hours on Tuesday will be held at St. Peter's Church from 8:00 am until time of Mass, with the family delivering a Eulogy at 9:15 am. Mr. Schwing passed away peacefully at the age of 85 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Jimmy, as so many knew him, was born January 28, 1934 in New Iberia to the late John E. Schwing and Anna Blanchet Schwing. He was a 1951 graduate of St. Peters College, and went on to Springhill College (renamed Schwing Hill by Mr. Jimmy) and Loyola University-New Orleans where he received his Law degree. He has practiced for Law for over six decades and was well known throughout the Judicial Districts and with his fellow Attorneys, and has provided legal counsel to many families and businesses throughout those years. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and dubbed the "Pancake Supper batter mixer extraordinaire," a former Little League baseball coach, Past Board of Directors of New Iberia National Bank; Past President of the Catholic High Panther Club, NIRD Class of 2018 Hall of Famer 3rd Baseman Softball, and a Catechism teacher. Some of his pastimes were fishing, golf, gardening, walking and reading. Above all was his love and devotion to family. He will forever be remembered for his generosity, loyalty, dedication and willingness to assist anyone in need. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness and compassion and will be missed dearly. Survivors include his wife of 56 wonderful and loving years, Beverly Ann Phillips Schwing who they lovingly referred to each other as "Cher" (sha); his four children, Katherine Schwing Luke and husband Daniel; Suzanne Marie Schwing, Steven David Schwing Sr. and wife Rebecca and James W. Schwing Jr. and wife Christie; eleven grandchildren, Valerie Luke, Garret Luke, Zachary Luke, Steven Schwing Jr. (Jennifer), Sarah Elizabeth Schwing, Daniel James Schwing (Shelby), Joshua William Schwing, Christopher William Schwing (Tara), Cody Schwing, Courtney Schwing (Paige) and Emilie Schwing; eight great-grandchildren; his sister and brother, Terry Schwing Broussard and Pierre Schwing. Along with his parents, Mr. Schwing was preceded in death by his siblings, Jules Schwing, Fr. John Schwing, George Schwing, Anna Louise Schwing Allain, Mary Schwing Robbins, Henri Schwing Dougherty and Paul Schwing. 