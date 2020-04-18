James W. "Jim" Strahan
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Strahan, age 75, a resident of Bogalusa passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Strahan, a native of Poplarville, Mississippi and a long-time resident of Marrero, Louisiana, moved to Bogalusa 25 years ago. He served his country proudly in the United States Army, he was a proud, loving father and grandfather, an animal lover and an avid drag racer. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children, James W. Strahan, II (Anjanette Wright) of Grand Prairie, TX, Tara S. Thibodaux (Paul) of Lafitte, LA, and Ryan Rester (Lela) of Bogalusa, LA and his brother, Robert W. Boutwell of Bogalusa, LA and his partner, Shari A. Strahan of Bogalusa, LA and also survived by 8 grandchildren, Tyran C. Strahan, Sean Wilson, James W. Strahan, III, Kylee A. Thibodaux, Charles G. Thibodaux, Carter J. Thibodaux, Grace Rester and Evelyn Rester and 1 great-granddaughter, Ava Lee Strahan. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Boutwell and 1 grandson, Clifton Drummer, IV. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at the Poole Ritchie website: www.pooleritchiefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation www.npcf.us in memory of James "Jim" W. Strahan.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home - Bogalusa
216 Alabama Ave.
Bogalusa, LA 70427
985-732-4721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved