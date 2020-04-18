Jim Strahan, age 75, a resident of Bogalusa passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Strahan, a native of Poplarville, Mississippi and a long-time resident of Marrero, Louisiana, moved to Bogalusa 25 years ago. He served his country proudly in the United States Army, he was a proud, loving father and grandfather, an animal lover and an avid drag racer. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children, James W. Strahan, II (Anjanette Wright) of Grand Prairie, TX, Tara S. Thibodaux (Paul) of Lafitte, LA, and Ryan Rester (Lela) of Bogalusa, LA and his brother, Robert W. Boutwell of Bogalusa, LA and his partner, Shari A. Strahan of Bogalusa, LA and also survived by 8 grandchildren, Tyran C. Strahan, Sean Wilson, James W. Strahan, III, Kylee A. Thibodaux, Charles G. Thibodaux, Carter J. Thibodaux, Grace Rester and Evelyn Rester and 1 great-granddaughter, Ava Lee Strahan. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Boutwell and 1 grandson, Clifton Drummer, IV. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at the Poole Ritchie website: www.pooleritchiefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation www.npcf.us in memory of James "Jim" W. Strahan.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.