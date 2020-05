James Wallace "Jim" Allen passed away at Legacy Nursing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Nell Rose Allen; children, Gwen Allen, Rondy Allen, Nancy Allen Mars, Brett Allen and Stacey Allen Perez and husband Roberto; seventeen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Vorce Allen and wife Angelina; stepchildren, Yourba Duqueestrada, Paul Cavalier and Paris Simon and numerous half siblings, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.