James Wallace "Jim" Allen
James Wallace "Jim" Allen passed away at Legacy Nursing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Nell Rose Allen; children, Gwen Allen, Rondy Allen, Nancy Allen Mars, Brett Allen and Stacey Allen Perez and husband Roberto; seventeen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Vorce Allen and wife Angelina; stepchildren, Yourba Duqueestrada, Paul Cavalier and Paris Simon and numerous half siblings, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 6, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
