James Wallace Rodney, 92, departed this life on April 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. On August 16, 1927 in New Roads, LA, Anthony and Orelia (Warr) Rodney gave birth to their eldest son, James. James was a Platoon Sergeant in the United States Army from 1946 to 1953. After the Korean Conflict, he received the Purple Heart with one cluster, four Bronze Stars, and a Combat Infantry Badge. He was also involved in the Berlin Airlift that supplied essential goods to West Berliners. James was an Instructor of Military Science and Tactics at Southern University and developed the Persian Rifle special drill team called the Torch. After completing his service with the military, he received the Bachelors of Science Degree in Psychology from Southern University A&M College, Baton Rouge and the Masters of Education in Administration from the University of Southern California. For many years, James was employed in the public school system in Los Angeles, California. Because of his dedication to education, James wanted to teach abroad and later became a High School Principal at Baumholder High School, Baumholder West Germany. His career advanced over the years to the role of School Administrator where he was responsible for providing leadership to several principals. He was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church working with the veterans, Knights of Peter Claver and the St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Knights of Columbus, Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, and the Southern University Alumni Association. Mr. Rodney was very active in his community serving as the Executive Director of Capitol Park Community Development Corporation, where he was responsible for over 40 residential developments in the Easy Town Neighborhood. James was preceded in death by his parents, Orelia (Warr) Rodney and Anthony Rodney, Sr., his siblings; two brothers, Anthony Rodney, Jr., Joseph D. Rodney, and sister, Verdell (Rodney) Joseph. Keith Anthony Rodney, James Wallace Rodney's only son, went on to glory on April 14, 2020, shortly after his beloved father. Keith will always be remembered for his love, honor and support for his family. Left to cherish the memories of James are his devoted, loving wife and companion Barbara Dean (McKee) Rodney, daughter L'Tanya Croom Cole (Leroy), brother John Whitney Rodney (Adell), sisters Dorothy Brazile and Sylvia Trahan (Gussie), daughter-in-law Evavettae Greene-Rodney, grandsons Charles Vincent, Matthew Anthony Cole, Michael Oliver Cole and a host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, New Roads, LA under the officiating of Father Richard Andrus. At a later date, a memorial service will be held upon resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.