James Watts, Sr. James Watts departed this life on March 29, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. He was 67, a native of Klotzville, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Paincourtville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020.