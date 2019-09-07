James Wendell Hair (1971 - 2019)
James Wendell Hair born November 23, 1971 passed away on September 1, 2019. James was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge Louisiana. He is survived by his three sons James Jaron Hair, Seth Michael Hair, Jacob Allen Hair. He is also survived by his parents Gayle Ann Ford Hair and Glenn Hair of Greenville, Mississippi and his two brothers Jason and Ben Hair. Services will be at 11:00 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00 am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
