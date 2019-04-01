Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On January 30, 1948, God blessed our family with one of His greatest gifts - a baby boy named James William. This beautiful, blue-eyed baby was no ordinary child. God had gifted him with an extra chromosome and then hand-picked Lucky and Evelyn Ishmael of Bayou Goula, LA to shower him with love. Little did they know that HE would be the one touching lives and showering everyone else with love. To family and friends, he was Bill, Billy Boo, Sweet Willie, The King, and Billy Boy. Our Lord gave him seventy-one years to accomplish his mission - and he did just that, by living his faith, spreading joy, inspiring those he met, and teaching us all that God is Love. That beautiful heart stopped beating on April 1, 2019, when God called him home to spend eternity with Him. Bill will now join his parents and loved ones who preceded him in death: Calvin (Lucky) and Evelyn Ishmael; brothers, Calvin, Jr. (PaPoo) and Frank Ishmael; sisters, Charmelle Guercio and Kathleen Ann Ishmael; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Virtle Beatrous; paternal grandparents, James S. and Lillie Ishmael; brothers-in-law, Nicky Guercio and Bucky Rives; sister-in-law, Wanda Ishmael; great niece, McKenzie Ishmael; and Godmother, Margie Vitale. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Annelle Rives, his brothers: Timothy, David (Nancy), Patrick (Maria), and Mark Ishmael; and his tiny canine companion, Petey Pie. His nieces and nephews will honor him by keeping his memory alive: Madeline, Mark II, Lisa, Mandy, David II, Rachel, Phaedra, John, Jill, Janet, DeeDee, Stephanie and Lacey. There was a special place in Bill's heart for his mother's sisters, Aunts Kathleen Anastasia, Mary Lou Legleu and Josie Brown, and he was thrilled when his many cousins came over. He was especially close to Jan, Jamie and Jodi who visited often and showered him with affection. He will be missed by those who loved him, and especially by Lola Sciortino, who assisted daily with his care, played games with him, and spoiled him rotten; and Charlotte Robinson, his sweet friend for over forty years. Bill lived his entire life (at home) in Bayou Goula, attended the "Special School" in Plaquemine for several years, and accompanied our grandfather on his route once a week, telling Mama and Daddy he was going to work! His favorite things in life were: receiving Holy Communion, praying his rosary (he collected them), reading his bible, praying for others, collecting prayer cards, studying, typing, everything Mardi Gras, playing Bingo, oil painting, wearing out calculators, going to the camp, visits from Santa and the Easter Bunny, Candy Crush, banana splits, crawfish, Cokes, Christmas Lunch at Nell's, his birthday parties, watching old TV shows and naming all of the actors, impersonating Elvis (Thank ya verra muuch), opening gifts, music ...and teasing Tim! Life will never be the same without his beautiful smile and shining eyes, but we find solace in knowing he's now resting comfortably in Jesus' arms. Though the physical boundaries of his daily life seemed limited, this sweet soul touched countless lives, taking prayer requests from people, near and far. His standard reply was always the same: "I'll pray for you, Doll. God always answers my prayers ...'cause I'm special". Family and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral services at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in White Castle, on Wednesday, April 3rd. Visitation at OLPS from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Paul Yi. His final resting place will be in St Raphael's Cemetery next to his parents. We, the Ishmael family, thank God for blessing us with the gift of this special angel. A very special thank you to our brother, Tim, who dedicated the last twenty years to lovingly and unselfishly caring for Bill and making him happy. Moreover, we are grateful to our sweet friend (and Bill's partner in crime), Lola Sciortino; Dr Waggenspack; the nurses and physicians at OLOL (especially Guy Hymel IV); and to his prayer warriors who offered prayers daily for his healing. Please support The Arc of Iberville in Plaquemine, LA. Bill has passed the torch to us - so let's honor his memory and do something kind for someone today. 