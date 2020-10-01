1/1
James William Jones
1942 - 2020
James William Jones was born April 28th, 1942 to the union of the late Sicily Jackson and Mitchell Jones in Port Vincent, Louisiana. On Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020, he departed this life and went home to be with his heavenly father. He was 77 years old. James leaves to mourn and cherish his memory to four sons; Patrick Williams Jones, Stacy Robertson, Cory Payne and Andrew Burkett III, four daughters; Rashunda Robertson, Latoya Kinchen, Brittany Payne and Jay' Ara Payne, one brother; Leonard Jones and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his mother; Sicily Jackson Jones, father; Mitchell Jones, four sisters; Irene Bickman, Inez Johnson, Helen Walls and Lena J Grant and four brothers; Lester, Fred, Russell and Acy Jones. Visitation on October 3rd from 2 pm to 3pm at MJR Friendly Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La 70726. Religious service will be held at 3pm at MJR Funeral Home. Interment at Plainview Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
