James Williams, 65, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Sunday, September 08, 2019. A native of Natchez, Mississippi he was born July 07, 1954, to Rev Arister Williams and Mary Graves Williams. James is survived by his children, sons, Abdalla (Francesca) Williams of Prairieville, LA; son, Hasini Williams of Lake Charles, LA; daughter, Rhonda Greer of Amarillo, Texas; stepdaughter, JeVonda Lewis of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Andyce and Adonyce of Amarillo, TX, Kalen and Kameron of Prairieville, LA. Brother Robert (Sandra) Williams of Greenwell Springs, LA; one Sister, Mary W. Bradford of Baton Rouge, LA; God-daughter Karla Bradford Lucas, of Zachary, LA; and a host of relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents Rev Arister Williams and Mary Graves Williams; one brother Horace Williams; and one sister Annie L. Williams. Visitation at Ebenezer Baptist Church - 1915 Fairchild St, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:00 am, until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at The Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mt. Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA . Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019