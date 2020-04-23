James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Brenda Langford Williams; his dog, Fredrick "James" Williams; his daughter, Natasha Castle; his son, Jurmoun Langford Sr; six grandchildren; three brother in laws, Harry (Robin), Charles (Betty), and Willie (Gail) Langford ; two sister in laws, Rosemary Brown, and Joann Langford; special friends, Charles Mackey, Kenny Lawrence, Harold Williams, Sgt. Buck, and neighbor Mr. Joe, and a special cousin Jackie Murphy. James was proceeded in death by his parents John R. Williams and Emily Walker Williams, one sister, a son Marcel Williams, and a daughter, Miranda Williams. Viewing from 9am-10am. Drive-thru service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10am-11am.at Jehovah Ministry Church 6356 Airline Hwy. Baton Rouge, La.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.