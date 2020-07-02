James "JT" Williams, Jr., a native of Woodville, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, went to his heavenly home Friday, June 26, 2020 at The Crossing. He was 75. Visitation will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 9 am until Funeral Services at 11 am at Community Bible Baptist Church, 1729 Monte Sano Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Pastor Richard Wilson, III, officiating. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Baker, LA. He is survived by the love of his life Ann Marie Williams for forty nine years; 3 daughter Cheryl Williams (Kenny) Ward, Angela Williams Dunbar, Sabrina L. Williams and Shantel (Deon) Dixon he embraced as a daughter; 2 sons Marvin (Theresa) Williams Parks and James (Kim) Williams; 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Masks are mandatory. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, (225) 683-5222.

