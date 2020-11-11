James Winford Pellerin, Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. He was born on October 31, 1936 in Lake Charles, La to Adam and Leodie Pellerin. He was a long-time resident of Lake Charles where he was known as "Pel" from Pel's Seed Store which he owned and operated many years. He was an avid hunter/fisherman and a master gardener. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who was gentle, kind and humble. Left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Linda Powell; children, James Pellerin, Jr. (Melissa), Corey Pellerin (Debbie), Natalie McCauley (Bryan), Rebecca Roy and Richard Pellerin (Lori); 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; brother, Richard D. Pellerin. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven with Mgsr. Torres officiating. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm with a Rosary being recited at 7:00pm in Johnson Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur, La.

