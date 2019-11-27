Jamie Lionel "Stick" Meggs

Obituary
Jamie Lionel "Stick" Meggs, a native of St. James, passed away at 5:39 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lady Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. He was 42. Visiting at Greater Golden Grove Baptist Church, Gramercy, Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Religious Services at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Ulysses Jarrow Jr. Interment in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery, St. James. Survived by his father Osborne Kelson and mother Kathy Kelson, four daughters: Keandra Meggs, Ja'Miya Bowers, Ja'Myra Meggs, and Ja'Niya Meggs; and a son Da'Quan Bowers. Six brothers: Rene Kelson, Kryon Kelson Sr., Kurt Kelson Sr., Osborne Kelson Jr., Anthony Kelson and Desmond Kelson. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in the death by his grandparents Sidney Meggs Sr. and Dorothy Mae Well Meggs, uncles Spencer Meggs and Sidney Meggs Jr. and aunt Brenda Meggs. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE ARRANGEMENT. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
