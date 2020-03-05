Jamorrion Tolbert

Obituary
Jamorrion "Guk" Tolbert departed this life on Wednesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence in Gray, LA. He was 26 and a native of Gray, LA. Religious Services on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, Thibodaux, LA at 1:00pm. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
