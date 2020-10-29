Sixty-eight years ago on August 17th an angel came down from heaven. On October 27, 2020 God called her home. God knew what He was doing when He sent us Jan Bilich. While she was here, she taught everyone she met what love and happiness is. Although our family is scattered in various parts of the country, Jan seemed to be the puzzle piece to keep us all connected. Although born with a disability, she loved the adventure of discovering new and different places to eat, going bowling with friends, and listening to her extensive collection of her "fiancée" Jim Nabors records. She was overjoyed by little things, like the gift of a snowball or a new game or puzzle book. She taught herself to read and had memorized not only when dozens of TV game shows would play, but also knew the dialogue in each! Over the years, she had several health issues but seemed to bounce back after each one and ultimately lived a much longer life than was ever expected, happily spending her last few years at The Alexander Milne Home for Girls. But now she is in heaven with her father and mother, Jack & Thais Bilich, her sister, Joy Carver and her brother Jack Bilich. What a joyful time they must be having all together again, but now with no troubles, pain or illnesses. Jan is survived by one brother, Jerry Bilich who expects to join the rest of the family in heaven one day (but hopefully not anytime soon!) (We're considering bubble-wrap!) There will be a celebration of Jan's life at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Ave., Covington, LA 70433 on Monday November 2 with visitation at 1:00PM and the service at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jan's name are requested for the Alexander Milne Home for Girls, 1065 Milne Circle, Covington, LA 70435. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.