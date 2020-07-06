Jan Falcon Mabry, 69, passed away peacefully after her battle with cancer on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1:10 P.M. surrounded by family and loved ones in her residence in Longville, Louisiana. Born in Donaldsonville on July 2, 1951, to the late Floyd "Boo" Falcon and Marie Abadie Falcon, she leaves behind her husband, John Charles Mabry, daughter Lydia LaBorde Holland and husband Mike of Ragley, LA, son Cary Michael LaBorde and wife Cherie of Gonzales, LA and step-daughter Melissa Mabry Istre and husband Darryl of League City, Texas her beloved grandchildren, Alex, Payton and Brayden and step-grandchildren, Shea, Jordy, Macy, Kyle, Kade, Gabriel and Taylor, siblings Floyd Falcon, II (wife Frances), Gayle Falcon Culley (husband Dudley "Bud"), Lynne Thibaut and Mark Falcon (wife Laurie), many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, "adopted" children, friends and co-workers, all of whom will miss her. Jan graduated from Ascension Catholic High School followed by Nicholls State University with a degree in Nursing where she went on to work in her lifelong career as a highly respected and knowledgeable Registered Nurse, with certifications such as ACLS, NRP, PALS, TNCC among many others. Her love for cooking and entertaining made her home the place to be for all those she loved, comforted and welcomed. She was a caregiver by nature, taking care of her grandparents, parents and anyone who needed help and medical advice or assistance. She had nicknames for everyone she loved and many had them for her. Having full appreciation of the need for medical research, Jan donated her body to the LSU School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville. The family will begin greeting friends, family and loved ones at 10:00 A.M. and will host a Celebration of Life in honor of their beautiful wife and mother immediately following Mass at Palazzo Bernardo's in Donaldsonville.

