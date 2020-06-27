Jan Guedry Webre entered eternal life on Wednesday June 24 at 2:00 pm peacefully at her home. She was 56 years old and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. She died of cancer after a long battle, but she never once gave up. Jan leaves to cherish her memories for her husband Chris, daughter Brook, and grandson Tristan, who was her love of her life. Jan loved watching LSU football games with her husband Chris, playing with her nieces and nephew, and playing cards with her family. She is survived by her husband Chris, daughter Brook Girouard, grandson Tristan Girouard, mother Jeanette Guedry, brothers Mike (Leslie) and Lee (Rochelle), sisters Dana Hurd and Greer Gautreau, nieces Stevie Gautreau, Jacquelyn Emmons and nephew Jake Guedry, half-brothers Lance, Charles, and Brandon Guedry, brothers-in-law Donald, Herman, Bernard, Kevin, Vincent, Clarence, Anthony, and David, and sisters-in-law Yvonne and Annette. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Guedry, Jr., stepmother Charlene Guedry, maternal grandparents Lee and Edna Decoteau, and paternal grandparents Joseph Sr. and Zulime Guedry. Religious service to be held at St. Mark Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to be used by the family to honor Jan's life and memory to give a gift of love please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/jan-g-webre.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.