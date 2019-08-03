|
Jan McCurdy, age 65, resident of Baton Rouge, LA., passed away August 1, 2019. She worked for Christian Life for over 30 years and touched many lives. Jan was a Gold Star Mother and a member of the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana. Jan is survived by her son, Grant McCurdy and his wife Heather; granddaughter, Kayley McCurdy; sister, Judy Orr; brother-in-law, Dan Orr; nephew, Kyle Orr and niece, Kelly Austin. She is preceded in death by her son, Ryan McCurdy; parents, Clifford and Elizabeth Hanson. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Camille Alyse Begnaud Educational Scholarship Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, P.O. Box 86507, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70879. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church at 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
