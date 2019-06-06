Jance Alford Simmons, age 86, and a resident of Baton Rouge died early Wednesday morning June 5, 2019 at The Carpenter House. She was a former lifelong resident of the Mount Hermon Community in Washington Parish before living with her daughter for the last several years. Though she moved away, her heart never left her home of Mount Hermon, and she loved returning each year for the Golden Grad get-together and the Alford Reunion. Jance was the secretary and music director of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church for 45 years, while also teaching a children's choir and helping with vacation Bible school each summer. She always loved her church and church family. Jance enjoyed traveling, especially to Gatlinburg, TN and she had visited Hawaii several times. She liked to sew and enjoyed making hot chocolate for the children, both in her family and at the church. Jance was always a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by: Daughter and Son in law: Beverly and Joel L. Myrick of Baton Rouge. 2 Sons and Daughters in law: Kermit E. and Patricia Simmons of Mililani, Hawaii, Calvin and Lisa Simmons of Vicksburg, MS. 9 Grandchildren and Spouses: Scott and Kelly Myrick, Kara and Henry Emele, Meaghan Myrick, Zoey Simmons, Melanie Simmons, Dr. Justin Simmons, Michael and Catherine Simmons, Jacob Simmons, Jeremy Simmons. 8 Great-grandchildren: Jenny, Austin, Liam, Jackson, Lucy, Drew, Annlavender, Evelyn Louise, and an expected great-grandchild. Sister: Mary Evelyn Schilling of Panama City, FL. Also numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jewel L. Simmons and parents Ollie Jim Alford and Wanza Alford. Visitation will be at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church (36126 Hwy. 38, Mt. Hermon, LA 70450) Friday June 7th from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A funeral service will be held in the church at 12:00 pm Friday with Dr. Joe Baugh and Rev. Ray Wuerzer officiating. Burial will follow in the Silver Springs Baptist Church Cemetery near Mt. Hermon. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Choir. Pallbearers: Scott Myrick, Austin Myrick, Gerald Miller, Kevin McElveen, Mike Gill, Doix Alford. Honorary Pallbearer is Liam Myrick. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 7, 2019