Jane Alden Clark Stevens
Jane Alden Clark Stevens, age 79, a native of Woodville, MS, entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2020. She was employed as a caregiver for numerous years. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening, home decorating, cooking, and meeting new people. She was baptized at an early age. She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband of 59 years, Allen Stevens Sr.; children Angela Stevens, Evelyn Stevens Blanson (Ernie Sr.) and Allen Stevens, Jr. (Letha); grandchildren Cacey Stevens Bester (Christopher), Derrian Green, Martina Webb, Candice Webb, Ernie Blanson, Jr., and her pride and joy Christopher Plain; great-grandchildren Cayden, Jayden, and Raelyn Addison; sister Bessie Clark Stirgus; close friends Mrs. Winnie Brown, Ms. Wilma Jolla, Ms. Ruth Williams, Ms. Joanne Troth and Ms. Mayann Stroup; and a host of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Roosevelt and Evelena Clark, one son that died at birth, six brothers Elijah, Roosevelt, Edward, James, Arthur and Leonard, two siblings that died at birth, and one nephew Willard Stirgus. Special thanks to Irma and Wadell Chambers, Greater Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church Family, Capital Missionary Baptist Church Family, Pinnacle nurses and staff, Dr. Linda Stewart and staff, Dr. Vince Cataldo and staff of Mary Bird Perkins Center. Visiting will be at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Highway 19, Zachary, LA on Saturday, August 29, 8-10 a.m. Graveside service immediately following at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
