Jane Babin Brou passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 84. She was a native of White Castle and a resident of Brusly for over 60 years. Jane is survived by one son and daughter in law, Robert and Cassy Theriot Brou; three daughters and a son in law, Paula and Andy Matherne, Denise Brou and Michelle Brou Allen; six grandchildren, Sarah and Taylor Matherne, Casey and Charlie Fitzgerald, and Logan and Madison Brou; two great grandchildren, Emma Catherine Smith and Evelyn Jane Barton; and one brother and sister in law, Jeremiah and Susie Guillot Babin. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harold James Brou; her parents, Herbert and Mary Supple Babin; her brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and Rose Marie Olano Babin, Jr., two sisters and a brother in law, Alice and Gordon Wedemeyer and Lydia Babin; and son in law, Charles Allen. Jane was a Louisiana State University graduate. She was a homemaker who was actively involved in her children's school and activities, and was a scout leader for over ten years. Jane was an active member of the West Side Women's Club and a longtime volunteer at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum. After his retirement, she and Harold enjoyed countless hours of fishing and traveled extensively throughout the U. S. and Canada, including many trips with the Dow retiree camping group. Graveside services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, Louisiana. Special thanks to Nancy Keller for the loving care and support she provided to our mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.