Jane Deroche Babin, 63, a native of Gramercy, LA and a resident of Paulina, LA passed away on March 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband Edward L. Babin; sons, Colin Babin (Julie), Jared Babin (Tana), and Adam Babin (Ashley); daughter, Jeanine Coles (William); brothers, Andy Deroche (Alice), Blane Deroche (Liz); sisters, Marsha Bourgeois (Raymond), Ava Schexnayder (Otis), Ginger Poche (Raymond); She is also survived by her grandchildren, Luke, Kelsi, Nate, Isaac, Kylee, Jase, Ava and Kaleb. She was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Allen Deroche; son, Chad Michael Babin and grandparents, Ernest and Myrtie Lambert, Sr. and Aline and Hamilton Deroche. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday March 17, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home, Lutcher, LA. Visitation will resume on Monday March 18, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home at 8:00 am. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Paulina, LA at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter Chanel School in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Deroche Babin.
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019