Jane Deroche Babin, 63, a native of Gramercy, LA and a resident of Paulina, LA passed away on March 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband Edward L. Babin; sons, Colin Babin (Julie), Jared Babin (Tana), and Adam Babin (Ashley); daughter, Jeanine Coles (William); brothers, Andy Deroche (Alice), Blane Deroche (Liz); sisters, Marsha Bourgeois (Raymond), Ava Schexnayder (Otis), Ginger Poche (Raymond); She is also survived by her grandchildren, Luke, Kelsi, Nate, Isaac, Kylee, Jase, Ava and Kaleb. She was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Allen Deroche; son, Chad Michael Babin and grandparents, Ernest and Myrtie Lambert, Sr. and Aline and Hamilton Deroche. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday March 17, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home, Lutcher, LA. Visitation will resume on Monday March 18, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home at 8:00 am. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Paulina, LA at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter Chanel School in Paulina, LA.

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

