Jane Elizabeth Kidder Pavlovich Crawford


Jane Elizabeth Kidder Pavlovich Crawford Obituary
Jane Elizabeth Kidder Pavlovich Crawford, 83, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1935 in Arnaudville, LA. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:30 to 12:00 pm including the recitation of the Rosary, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, located at 11441 Goodwood Blvd. Father Michael Allelo will preside over the Mass at noon with the burial following at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. She is survived by two sons, Michael Keith (Pat) Pavlovich, Gary Wayne (Michelle) Pavlovich, 4 grandsons, Joshua (Emily), Cody, Eric (Robyn), and Elliot, 1 step grandchild, Stacey, 1 great grandchild, and 4 step great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Crawford, and her parents Lenny and Evelyn Kidder. The family would also like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at Fidelis Care and Audubon Hospice for their wonderful care to for their mom. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 12, 2019
