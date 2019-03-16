It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jane Ellen Dempsey. Jane, a longtime employee of Bolton Health Mart Pharmacy, died Friday February 22nd at St Clare Manor at the age of 88. She was born March 9, 1930 in Amarillo, Tx to the late Clarence Gregory and Helen Lowry Dempsey. She was predeceased by her beloved cocker spaniels, Sugar and Honey. Jane grew up in Dallas, Tx where she graduated in 1947 from Merici High School of the Ursuline Academy. She attended Southern Methodist University and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She also studied ballet in San Francisco. Prior to her employment at Bolton's, Jane served as an assistant to Bishop Warren L. Boudreaux in the Houma-Thibodeaux Diocese. A memorial service will be held at the St Aloysius Catholic Church Chapel in Gonzaga Hall at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 19th. Jane will be buried next to her parents at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Dallas, Tx. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Aloysius Catholic Church or Companion Animal Alliance. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ellen Dempsey.
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019