Jane Hart Truluck

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Hart Truluck.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-372-7687
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jane Adeline Hart Truluck, 95, a native of Hurdland, Missouri and long-time resident of Baton Rouge and Ponchatoula, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Southside Gardens in Baton Rouge. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by: sons - Mack Truluck, Jr. and Grier Truluck; daughter Mona Truluck; grandchildren – Leigh Truluck Anderson (Rob), Justin Neely (Chrissy), Matt Neely, and Katy Truluck Baronich (Jordan); and great-grandchildren – Emma Jane Anderson and Levi Neely. Also survived by: nephews -Charles Truluck, Doug Truluck, Floyd Truluck, Jeff Wagner, and Ted Wagner; nieces- Beth Truluck Langston, and Nan Wagner McLean; son-in-law Marcus Smith; cousin Dottie Reed; and their families. She was preceded in death by: her parents - Evan and Dyas Hart; her husband Mack Truluck, Sr.; daughter Mardel Truluck Smith; brother-in-law Milton Truluck; and sisters-in-law Ann Truluck Wagner and Edna DuPuisTruluck. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am until the memorial service begins at 12:00 pm, with a reception to follow. Special thanks and appreciation to: her friends at the First Presbyterian Church of Ponchatoula; the staff and friends at Southside Gardens; and to Tiffany, Judy and Bill with Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House New Orleans, 611 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70112.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.