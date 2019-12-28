Jane Adeline Hart Truluck, 95, a native of Hurdland, Missouri and long-time resident of Baton Rouge and Ponchatoula, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Southside Gardens in Baton Rouge. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by: sons - Mack Truluck, Jr. and Grier Truluck; daughter Mona Truluck; grandchildren – Leigh Truluck Anderson (Rob), Justin Neely (Chrissy), Matt Neely, and Katy Truluck Baronich (Jordan); and great-grandchildren – Emma Jane Anderson and Levi Neely. Also survived by: nephews -Charles Truluck, Doug Truluck, Floyd Truluck, Jeff Wagner, and Ted Wagner; nieces- Beth Truluck Langston, and Nan Wagner McLean; son-in-law Marcus Smith; cousin Dottie Reed; and their families. She was preceded in death by: her parents - Evan and Dyas Hart; her husband Mack Truluck, Sr.; daughter Mardel Truluck Smith; brother-in-law Milton Truluck; and sisters-in-law Ann Truluck Wagner and Edna DuPuisTruluck. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am until the memorial service begins at 12:00 pm, with a reception to follow. Special thanks and appreciation to: her friends at the First Presbyterian Church of Ponchatoula; the staff and friends at Southside Gardens; and to Tiffany, Judy and Bill with Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House New Orleans, 611 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70112.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020