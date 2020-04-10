Guest Book View Sign Service Information H.C. Alexander Funeral Home 821 Fourth St Norco , LA 70079 (985)-764-6249 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Keel Banquer of Norco died peacefully in her home on April 7, 2020. She was born August 15, 1922 in Oxford, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Talmadge Keel and Corrie Morgan Keel of Oxford, MS; sister Mary Sue Henry (Goly) of Darling, MS; and her husband, Herman Joseph Banquer of Norco. She is survived by brother Dan Keel, Jr. (Rose), sons Dennis Banquer (Helen) of LaPlace, LA and Kirk Banquer (Jody) of Hattiesburg, MS; daughters Leah Geheber (Philip) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Beth Bond (Ben) of Clermont, FL; grandchildren Jennifer Banquer of Metairie, LA; Heather Carmouche (Pete) of Baton Rouge, LA; Ryan Banquer (Katie) of New Orleans, LA; Keel Geheber of New York, NY; Aaron Geheber of Warrensburg, MO; Jason Bond (Kimberly) of Cumming, GA; Jessica Fitzgerald (Chris) of Athens, GA; Laurin Brian (Hayes) of Baton Rouge, LA; Lauren Banquer of Providence, RI; and Anne Morgan Hood (Alex) of Jackson, MS. Great-grandchildren include Collin, Hudson, Pierson, and Mallory Carmouche; Asher, Graham, Lizzie, and Finley Fitzgerald; Emma Kate, Harrison, and Juliet Banquer; Emmaline Bond; and Ellis Brian. Jane graduated from LSU with a BS degree in Business Administration and began working for Standard Oil Company in Baton Rouge. She married Herman in 1944, then lived in Maplewood, LA for a few years before moving to Norco in 1954. She was a homemaker until all of her children were in school and then in 1965 she accepted a position as teacher and librarian at Norco Elementary School. She went back to college taking classes at Nicholls and UNO to obtain certification in Library Science and worked full time as librarian until her retirement. She was a very active community leader and volunteer serving in the Norco Civic Association, St. Charles Parish Woman's Club, River Parishes Hospital (1982-1995), and the Shell Refinery Museum. She served on the Board of Directors of the St. Charles Parish Council on Aging (1983-1991). She had the honor of being selected to serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal of the Norco Christmas Parade. Jane was a member of First Baptist Church of Norco for 60+ years where she was a faithful Sunday School teacher, Elder, and served as church treasurer. Jane will be remembered by all as a kind, generous, and loving person who was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She lived a rich, full life, and her words and actions reflected the love of God that she held in her heart. There will be a private burial service for the immediate family, with a memorial service planned for a later date. If you would like to make a contribution, the family requests that you make a donation in memory of Jane to First Baptist Church, 626 5th Street, Norco, LA 70079. Funeral Arrangements are being made by H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St., Norco. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

