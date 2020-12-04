Jane Kendall Glisson Pridgen, 98, of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Jane loved sewing since she was 13 years old….. a seamstress extraordinaire. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and the former owner of The Gingham Goose Country Store. Her focus was always on her family and she served her Lord as a pastor's wife for over 50 years. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, Monday, December 7, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Evelyn Hawkins, and Brenda Jane Pertuis and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Michael Hawkins (Joanie), Brent Grafton (Wendy), Lisa Hawkins, Chris Grafton (Elizabeth), and Julie G. Smith (Clay); great-grandchildren Christopher, Blane, and Kendall Hawkins, Mathew Grafton, Samantha Duncan (Barry), Timothy Wells, Hannah Breau (Andrew), Sarah Wells, Presley Henson (Zachary), Evan and Charlotte Grafton, Jonathan Smith (Kelsie), Kaithlyn Kemp (Evan), Joshua, Samuel, Nathan, Liam, and Levi Smith; great great-grandson, Sutton Christopher Henson; step-grandchildren, Scott Pertuis (Candice), Dana Hailey, April Daspit (Richard), and Chris Pertuis; step-great-grandchildren, Alexis and Samuel Waldrop, Weston Genola, Tristan, Logan, Elizabeth, Kyla, Lincoln, and Ethan Pertuis, Cameron Hailey, Tyler and Alyssa Daspit. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Rev. S. Rayford Pridgen; father, Palmer Glisson; mother, Ruby Glisson; brother, Charles Ray Glisson, and sister, Mary Jo Kroner. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.