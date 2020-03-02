Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Marie Self Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Marie Self Ellis, age 88 of Tipp City, Ohio and a native of Chatham, Virginia died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She was born in the spring of 1931 to Jesse and Elouise Self. Mrs. Ellis was predeceased by her husband, Ralph L. Ellis, Jr. on September 30, 2002; and a sister, Etta Toler. She was a Master of Certified Social Work and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for many years. In her later years she moved to live with her daughter in Tipp City, Ohio. Jane married Ralph L. Ellis, Jr. on September 27, 1952, in Chatham, Virginia. She was a 1952 graduate of Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia. She went on to obtain her Master of Social Work on August 9, 1969, at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Jane attained her Board Certification of Social Work on April 9, 1973. She was a member of the Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jane enjoyed playing bridge, horseback riding, and her Siberian Husky and Jack Russell Terrier dogs. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. Some of her favorite music included Edelweiss and The Sound of Music. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon E. Siders and husband, Keith of Tipp City, Ohio; and a niece, Laura J. Toler of Durham, North Carolina. Graveside services will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Virginia by Rev. Pat B. Tony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the for the prevention of dementia.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.