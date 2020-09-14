Jane passed away at her home in Port Allen on Thursday, Sept 10, 2020, at the age of 93. She was a native of Jarsolaw, Polland and resident of Port Allen. She was a retired retail sales clerk. Per her wishes, Jane was cremated and services will be held at a later date. She is survived by her children, Christine Langlois (Carl), Susan Harris, Edmund Zolkiewicz (Janet); sister, Stella LaCoste; five grandchildren, Gregory Harris (Dori), Michael Langlois, Kevin Langlois (Ashley), Megan Zolkiewicz, and Rebecca Zolkiewicz; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Jarreau, Aiden Harris and Sorrel Schadwell. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Kazimierz and Stephanie Delatynska Specht. Jane was a long time member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.