Jane Sophie Specht Granger
Jane passed away at her home in Port Allen on Thursday, Sept 10, 2020, at the age of 93. She was a native of Jarsolaw, Polland and resident of Port Allen. She was a retired retail sales clerk. Per her wishes, Jane was cremated and services will be held at a later date. She is survived by her children, Christine Langlois (Carl), Susan Harris, Edmund Zolkiewicz (Janet); sister, Stella LaCoste; five grandchildren, Gregory Harris (Dori), Michael Langlois, Kevin Langlois (Ashley), Megan Zolkiewicz, and Rebecca Zolkiewicz; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Jarreau, Aiden Harris and Sorrel Schadwell. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Kazimierz and Stephanie Delatynska Specht. Jane was a long time member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 14, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
