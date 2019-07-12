Janell Billodeaux Richard, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a resident Brusly and native of Jennings, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Richard Jr.; daughters, Rehia Richard Wilson and husband Darrel, and Aelisa Richard Ockmand; sons, Bryan Richard, John Richard III and wife Lori, and Keith Richard and wife Charlene; grandchildren, Barrett, Dara and Bryce Wilson, Elise Cazes, Blair Gauthier, Kaytlin Matherne, Cheyenne and Alora Ockmand, Hannah and Bryan Richard, Taylor and Tony Richard, Amber Dyess, Blane, Brandon and Cory Richard; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Fontenot and husband Richard and Jerrilyn Christian and husband Marvin; brothers, Ronnie Billodeaux and wife Debbie and Mickey Billodeaux and Susie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Curley "Fuzzy" and Malvin Torres Billodeaux; and brothers, Dennis and Craig Billodeaux. Pallbearers will be her grandson. Janell was a talented seamstress. She was a member of the French Club, Smocking Gill, Moderhairs Dance Club and St. John the Baptist Church Choir. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 15, 2019