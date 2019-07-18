Janell Delaune Campbell, 72, a resident of Central, LA, died on Monday, July 15, 2019. There will be a visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 am until funeral services at noon at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA, conducted by Rev. Dewey Davis. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Terry Campbell Sr.; three daughters, Melissa Morgan and her husband David of Zachary; Cherylynn Hamm-Dotson and her husband Steve of Austin, TX; Jill Campbell and her significant other, Brent Gautreau of Prairieville; three sons: Terry Allen Campbell Jr. and his wife Brenda of Denham Springs; Matthew Campbell of Spanish Fort, AL; and Christopher Campbell and his wife Alexis of Oregon; one brother, Ray Delaune and his wife Dorothy of Covington, LA; thirteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Sammy. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Melva Delaune; son-in-law Garrett Hamm; and niece DeShea Delaune. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019