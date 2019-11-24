Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janell O’Quin Couvillion. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janell O'Quin Couvillion, a native of Gold Dust, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 94 peacefully with her family by her side. Janell, known to most as "Nannie" or "Aunt Nell", was a woman of many talents but truly loved caring for her family. She spent her life caring for others and considered every second to be time well spent. Janell enjoyed many years of volunteering at the Baton Rouge Little Theatre and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. She loved cooking, feeding her friends and family, and LSU Football. She is survived by her children, Gay Couvillion Watson and husband Mike, and Ronald Glynn Couvillion; grandchildren, Desiree Damann and husband Ken, Danielle Mock and husband Clint, Katie Winge and husband Jeff, Brady Couvillion and wife Sharon, Clayton Watson and wife Kristy, Meagan Couvillion, Anna Catalanello and wife Ashlie, Laura Cobb and husband Steven, and Daniel Catalanello; great-grandchildren, Grace Ann and Cort Damann, Hadlei, Peyton, and Avalyn Mock, Mia and Reid Winge, Wyatt and Aubrey Watson, and Samuel Cobb. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Avery O'Quin Sr. and Cora Kelley O'Quin; husband, Leroy P. Couvillion; and son, Gary Randall Couvillion. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 11:30 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019

