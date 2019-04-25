Janell Ransom Weeks was a native of Ewrinville, LA. She passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a person full of joy who brought laughter to all she met. Janell dearly enjoyed spending time with her mother who always put a smile on her face. She was truly anchored in God, and a lifelong member of St. Peter B.C. She is survived by her mother Liza Ransom, one son Johann Weeks Jr, four brothers, one sister, eight aunts, eight uncles, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 1:00AM – 5:00PM at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Homegoing Celebration Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00AM location is St. Peter B.C., 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Erwinville, LA 70767. Officiating Pastor Oliver Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019