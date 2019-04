Janell Ransom Weeks was a native of Ewrinville, LA. She passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a person full of joy who brought laughter to all she met. Janell dearly enjoyed spending time with her mother who always put a smile on her face. She was truly anchored in God, and a lifelong member of St. Peter B.C. She is survived by her mother Liza Ransom, one son Johann Weeks Jr, four brothers, one sister, eight aunts, eight uncles, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 1:00AM – 5:00PM at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Homegoing Celebration Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00AM location is St. Peter B.C., 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Erwinville, LA 70767. Officiating Pastor Oliver Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.