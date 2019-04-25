Janell Ransom Weeks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janell Ransom Weeks.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter B.C.
5745 Poydras Bayou Rd.
Erwinville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janell Ransom Weeks was a native of Ewrinville, LA. She passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a person full of joy who brought laughter to all she met. Janell dearly enjoyed spending time with her mother who always put a smile on her face. She was truly anchored in God, and a lifelong member of St. Peter B.C. She is survived by her mother Liza Ransom, one son Johann Weeks Jr, four brothers, one sister, eight aunts, eight uncles, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 1:00AM – 5:00PM at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Homegoing Celebration Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00AM location is St. Peter B.C., 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Erwinville, LA 70767. Officiating Pastor Oliver Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.