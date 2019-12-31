Janelle Diane Wainright

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8608
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
Memorial services will be held for Janelle Diane Wainright on Thursday, January 2, 2020, 3:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 2:00 pm. Mrs. Wainright passed away on December 24, 2019 at her home. She was 73 years old. Janelle enjoyed growing roses and other plants. She was an animal lover but her family was most important to her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Pete Wainright; daughters, Trisha Rhodes, Stacey Kirksey and husband William, Tina McGibban and husband Gene, Tammy Kellar; grandchildren, Michael Perry, Samantha K. Maus, Ashley Menihem, Allison K. Madere, Corrine K. Beaumont, Daniel Perry, Joseph Wainright, Jeremy Perry, William Patrick Kirksey, Brianna Cantu, Marissa Weiland; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Pulley and husband Gene and sister-in-law, Mary Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Sweeney and Edna Christie Sweeney and sisters, Terry Graham and Marcia Wright. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Gonzales, LA   (225) 647-8608
